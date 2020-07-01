  • kz
    Kazakhstan coronavirus tally rose to 41,055

    10:15, 01 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 30 Kazakhstan detected 1,604 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    Out of which 110 cases were recorded in Nur Sultan, 113 in Almaty, 69 in Shymkent, 92 in Akmola region, 37 in Aktobe region, 98 in Almaty region, 229 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 48 in Zhambyl region, 149 in West Kazakhstan, 191 in Karaganda region, 32 in Kostanay region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 71 in Mangistau region, 89 in Pavlodar region, 81 in North Kazakhstan, 52 in Turkestan region.

    As a result the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 41,055.


    Healthcare Coronavirus
