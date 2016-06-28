Kazakhstan created highly skilled pool of communications specialists - Minister Abayev (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the years of independence Kazakhstan has created a highly skilled pool of specialists in the sphere of information and communications, believes Minister Dauren Abayev.

Minister of Informational and Communications of Kazakhstan Abayev made the statement at a special event dated to the Day of workers of information and communications at the Kazmediacenter in Astana on Tuesday.



At the event Minister Abayev also vowed that the country will make a shift to ‘digital Kazakhstan' in the future.



"All achievements would have been impossible without professionalism and enthusiasm of workers in the sphere of information and communications. Over the years of independence we've managed to create a highly skilled pool of specialists," Abayev added.



In conclusion, he congratulated those present on their professional holiday again.



