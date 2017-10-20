Kazakhstan, Croatia mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - October 20, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

To commemorate this significant date, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Mr. Roman Vassilenko of Kazakhstan and Mr. Vice Skračić of Croatia held political consultations in Zagreb on October 12, 2017, during which they gave high marks to bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual interest in expanding collaboration in all areas.



The people of our countries are linked by traditions of friendship, mutual respect and trust. Similar national development goals, as well as the closeness of positions on key issues of the international agenda serve as a sound framework for stable interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia.



Over the course of 25 years of independence, our countries have undergone profound and progressive changes, characterized by large-scale national reforms, the modernization of societies and economies, raising the standards of life, and the strengthening of their international clout.



Political dialogue has developed a substantive and far-reaching nature. High level visits have resulted in the signing of fundamental agreements, including the Declaration on the Foundations of Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia of July 18, 2001 and other documents confirming the common policy of Astana and Zagreb to further promote the full range of bilateral relations.



To date, our concerted efforts have brought interstate relations to a high level. Joint work is being undertaken to expand the contractual and legal framework. The foreign and sectoral ministries maintain dialogue, while interparliamentary and interregional relations, business and cultural-humanitarian contacts are soundly developing.



Kazakhstan and Croatia hold similar positions on key issues of the international agenda. The states closely cooperate within the UN, OSCE and other international organizations on international security, the fight against international terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational challenges and threats.



Astana commends the achievements of Croatia, which became a full member of the European Union on July 1, 2013, as well as its role in the international arena.



Zagreb highly appreciates the contribution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the cause of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the strengthening of international and regional security and stability, as well as the development of intercultural and inter-confessional dialogue.



Kazakhstan and Croatia are determined to continue to pursue a foreign policy aimed at comprehensive strengthening and developing bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.