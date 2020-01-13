Kazakhstan cuts foreign workforce attraction quota by 40%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The maximum permissible number of foreign workforce allowed for attraction by Kazakhstan in 2020 is 29,292 or 0.32% against the total number of workforce in the country.

As the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection informed, the quota was cut by 40% compared to 2019 (48,700).

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions fully abandoned the attraction of the 4th category foreign employees with an eye to employ the local staff.

The reduction of the quota will let protect domestic labour market from unqualified foreign employees and satisfy employers’ demand in qualified foreign workforce.