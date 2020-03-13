Kazakhstan cuts international flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reduced its regular international capacity due to coronavirus spread fears, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

Kazakhstan cut its international flights to Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, the UAE and Georgia, the statement reads.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan launched a 24-hour call-centre 8 (7172) 64 58 41 to provide updated information.