Kazakhstan debates ban of Salafi movement

Kazakhstan is debating the issue of banning radical religious movements, Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov says.

“This issue is being discussed now. Of course, there are both supporters and opponents of this question. It is quite complicated to prohibit any ideology. However, the tragic events which occurred in Kazakhstan since 2011 are linked in some way to the Salafism. Therefore, I think, that this issue will be discussed at the highest level soon: at the level of the Head of State and Security Council,” said Zhumakanov in an interview with mass media.