    Kazakhstan declares Year to Support Children and Youth Reading

    19:14, 11 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A press conference 2021- the Year to Support Children and Youth Reading took place at the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President.

    Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Nurgissa Daueshov took part in the event. He told about the opening of new co-working centres. He announced that e-funds of libraries will be available to all. He highlighted that Kazakhstan creates all conditions to encourage people reading.

    «This year new co-working centres will open in Almaty, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions. The National E-Library is being improved,» he said.

    CEO of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Yesdaulet Ulugbek stressed the need to support the country’s children’s literature in Kazakh and young writers.

    Professor, head of the National Academic Library Umitkhan Munalbayeva drew attention to the quality and quantity of children’s literature, necessity to establish the contest for children’s authors.


    Youth of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Culture
