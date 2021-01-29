Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30% in 2020, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30%,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

«The key task is to increase the domestic information content on TV. Last year foreign content on TV was cut by 30%. It will be further decreased this year,» the Minister told the extended Board meeting.

Another highlight is to strengthen information work coordination in the regions, they should work out clear-cut mechanisms to promote the integrated information and ideological constant.

She stressed the need not only to further develop the projects launched but also to focus on realization of the planned projects, develop and propose new initiatives.