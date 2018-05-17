Kazakhstan decreased poverty rates by 13 times
12:32, 17 May 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Poverty rates of Kazakhstan have decreased by 13 times," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.
"Kazakhstan actively pursues social policy: the country's poverty rates decreased by 13 times from 40% to 3%, unemployment level dropped to 5%," the President noted.
The President highlighted also that Kazakhstan is to set this year to implementing Five New Social Initiatives.