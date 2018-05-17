Kazakhstan decreased poverty rates by 13 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Poverty rates of Kazakhstan have decreased by 13 times," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.

"Kazakhstan actively pursues social policy: the country's poverty rates decreased by 13 times from 40% to 3%, unemployment level dropped to 5%," the President noted.



The President highlighted also that Kazakhstan is to set this year to implementing Five New Social Initiatives.



"The initiatives are called to provide available housing, sound academic background, to support small and medium business, to ensure fair taxation, to improve environment, to contribute to steady development and improve people's prosperity," the Head of State resumed.