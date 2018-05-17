  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan decreased poverty rates by 13 times

    12:32, 17 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Poverty rates of Kazakhstan have decreased by 13 times," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.

    "Kazakhstan actively pursues social policy: the country's poverty rates decreased by 13 times from 40% to 3%, unemployment level dropped to 5%," the President noted.

    The President highlighted also that Kazakhstan is to set this year to implementing Five New Social Initiatives.

    "The initiatives are called to provide available housing, sound academic background, to support small and medium business, to ensure fair taxation, to improve environment, to contribute to steady development and improve people's prosperity," the Head of State resumed.

    Tags:
    Economy Astana Economic Forum Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events Global Challenges Summit 2018 Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!