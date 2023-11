Kazakhstan defeated by Russia at 2016 IIHF World Championship match in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan lost to Russia in its second match during the 2016 IIHF World Championship match in Moscow, 4:6.

The game took place at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow.

Pucks

0:1 — 06:43 Dadonov (Shipachyov, Belov). Even-strength goal.

1:1 — 08:04 Boyd (Bochenski, Daws). Powerplay +1

2:1 — 09:02 Starchenko (Khudyakov, Rymaryov). Even-strength goal

2:2 — 09:21 Lyubimov (Kalini, Plotnikov). Even-strength goal

2:3 — 11:11 Mozyakin (Dadonov, Shipachyov). Powerplay +2

3:3 — 19:46 Rymaryov (Starchenko). Powerplay +1

3:4 — 38:04 Belov (Datsyuk). Powerplay +1

4:4 — 41:00 Semenov (Daws. Boyd). Powerplay +1

4:5 — 43:57 Belov (Chudinov, Mozyakin). Powerplay

4:6 — 48:38 Lyubimov (Belov, Datsyuk). Powerplay