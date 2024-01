ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships in Courchevel, the Kazakh players faced the Latvia team, Sportinform reports.

Latvia - Kazakhstan 2-3 (1-0, 0-2, 1-0, 0-0, 0-1)



Goals:

1-0 - Krastenbergs, 12:48

1-1 - Ryzhy, 27:04

1-2 - Gatiyatov, 36:51

2-2 - Berzins, 59:48

2-3 - Gatiyatov, 65:00 (shootouts).