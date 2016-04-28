Kazakhstan delegation partakes in seminar on women&#39;s rights in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -In April 27-28 Ankara holds an international seminar themed "The woman of the Turkic world speaks" which is being attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Ukraine and Turkey.

Kazakhstan was represented by President of the Foundation of Turkic-speaking journalists Naziya Zhoyamergenkyzy and leader of the youth wing of the public association Ayaulym Ongar.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey the event has discussed the issues of women's rights, as well as their active participation in political and public life of the Turkic-speaking states.

