Kazakhstan delegation reported to International Exhibitions Bureau on preparation for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" reported on the preparation for the EXPO-2017 at the sitting of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau, the press service of the National Company informs.

The 157 th session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau with the participation of the delegation from Kazakhstan began its work on June 9, 2015, in Paris. A detailed report on preparation for the EXPO-2017 in Astana was presented at the sitting.

Speaking at the sitting Deputy Chairperson of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Vera Kobalia noted that the construction of the EXPO facilities goes ahead of schedule now. It was informed that the work on the foundation of the buildings was already finished. In whole, 35% of all the construction work is complete.

The theme of the exhibition is "Energy of Future" and it has subthemes: "Reduction of emissions", "Energy efficient lifestyle" and "Energy for all". The exhibition in Astana will be presented in four thematic pavilions.

"Astana EXPO-2017" National Company began its work on elaboration of the structure of thematic pavilions.