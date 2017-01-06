Kazakhstan delivers humanitarian aid to Syrian Tartus

TARTUS. KAZINFORM Humanitarian aid sent from Kazakhstan arrived on January 5 in Tartus Port on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Kazakhstan Ambassador to Syria Azamat Berdybay handed over the cargo to the Syrian authorities.

According to some reports, the war in Syria killed more than 400,000 civilians.



Russian Ministry of Defense rendered its assistance in delivery of the humanitarian aid, which was brought by Kuznetsov dry-cargo ship to Tartus Port on January 5. Unloading and handover of the cargo to the Syrian authorities began on November 6. Kazakhstan sent flour, canned meat, pasta and tea packed in individuals bags marked as “Kazakhstan”.



“Although the international community takes all required efforts, humanitarian situation in the country remains catastrophic. In this view, President Nursultan Nazarbayev took a decision to send humanitarian aid, namely food stuffs, to Syria. The 500 tonnes of cargo delivered in 33 containers includes primarily food stuffs and medications and is meant for the Syrian people suffering the consequences of the 6-year-long war. Kazakhstan backs the measures launched by the international community and the actions of the Syrian authorities and opposition aimed at soonest ceasefire and determining political future of Syria by means of dialogue and reconciliation,” Ambassador A.Berdybay said at a meeting with Syrian delegation which had come to Tartus to accept the aid.



“We must thank the people of Kazakhstan and President of the country N.Nazarbayev and Kazakhstani Government for not being indifferent and neutral towards our situation and for expressing compassion and sending humanitarian aid,” officials of Tartus Province said.