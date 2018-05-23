Kazakhstan delivers uranium to Brazil for the first time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Company Kazatomprom announces the delivery of the first batch of uranium to Brazil, Kazinform reports.

The National Atomic Company of Kazakhstan expands the sales geography in the world nuclear fuel market. NAC Kazatomprom JSC won the bid for the supply of natural uranium concentrates to Indústrias nucleares do Brasil (INB).



According to the terms of the contract, Kazatomprom has conducted a timely delivery of the natural uranium concentrates.



INB is a state enterprise of Brazil for the production of nuclear fuel. The activities of INB are licensed and controlled by National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and IAEA.



Signing a contract is significant in the context of development of Kazakh-Brazilian cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the search for new markets for the products of Kazatomprom.