Kazakhstan, Denmark celebrate 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 6 May 2017, Kazakhstan and Denmark celebrated a milestone event - the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakh MFA reports.

A quarter of a century of consistent development of bilateral relations shows increasing mutual interest to cooperation: countries exchange visits at different levels and have established strong legal and contractual framework.



Astana attaches great importance to the development of a comprehensive dialogue with Copenhagen, the grounds for which were laid by the official visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Kingdom of Denmark in October 2000.



Strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and Denmark facilitate further deepening of trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical partnership. The countries put a priority on renewable energy and agriculture cooperation.



Kazakhstan and Denmark maintain constructive interaction in the international arena striving to contribute to the consolidation of peace and global security.



The achieved level of relations shows bright prospects and growing potential built on the foundation laid twenty-five years ago.