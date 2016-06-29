Kazakhstan denounces terrorist attack at Istanbul airport - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released its official statement on the deadly terrorist attacks at the main airport in Istanbul on June 28, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

"Kazakhstan strongly denounces the terrorist attack that took place in Istanbul on June 28, 2016.



We express our deep condolences to the government and brotherly people of Turkey, and to the families of the victims of this horrible crime.



Kazakhstan reconfirms its full support for an uncompromising struggle against terrorism in any form and urges further strengthening of coordination of international efforts in this direction, including through the establishment of a wide global counterterrorist coalition (network)," the ministry says.