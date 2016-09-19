  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan destroyed Solomon Islands at FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016

    08:56, 19 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan had no troubles in seeing off Solomon Islands 10:0 in the final Group E match at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016 on Sunday.

    Dovgan (3'21), Knaub (8'54, 21'25), Douglas (15'39, 28'01), Leo (17'54), Taku (27'31, 29'22), Mun (28'54) and Pengrin (37'03) all scored for Team Kazakhstan.

    By defeating Solomon Islands, the Kazakh side sealed the berth in the play-off round.

    Kazakhstan finished second in Group E and are expected to face the winners of Group F in a Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!