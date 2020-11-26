  • kz
    Kazakhstan detects 820 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

    08:11, 26 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 820 new coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz. special website reads.

    77 fresh cases were registered in Kazakh capital, 77 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 75 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 30 in Almaty region, 14 in Atyrau region, 164 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 63 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 110 in Pavlodar region, 114 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region.

    As a result the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 128,400.


