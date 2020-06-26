Kazakhstan developing target-oriented ‘green energy’ in Karaganda

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Active and target-oriented work is currently underway to develop 'green energy' in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region, a representative of the regional akimat (administrative center) told Trend.az.

The official said that the overall renewable energy generation volume in the region amounted to 54 million kWh in 1Q2020 compared to 22 million kWh in 1Q2019. The official also noted that the overall renewable energy generation was 176 million kWh in 2019.

«We are witnessing a significant and a clear increase in output across all renewable energy sources in the region. Undoubtedly, a high level of renewable energy development in the Karaganda region can be noted,» the representative said.

The official also said that current high level of renewable energy development in Karaganda region is associated with active construction and operation of solar power plants.

Thus, a total of four new solar plants the total capacity of which is 200 MW were put into operation over the course of 2019.

«The solar parks were put into operation in Saran city (100 MW), Gulshat settlement in Aktogai district (40 MW), Agadyr settlement of Shet district (50 MW), in Zhezkazgan city (10 MW),» the official said.

The official also noted a number of biogas stations (total capacity of 1.1 MW) and mini hydropower plants (0.6 MW) operating in the region, which also count as renewable energy sources.

Based on some estimates, country’s potential for solar energy production ranges from 3.9 to 5.4 billion WH per year, whereas the ‘ceiling’ of wind power is 920 billion kWh per year.

As of the end of 2019, 90 RES (renewable energy source) facilities of 1,050 MW of capacity were operating in Kazakhstan including 19 wind parks (283.8 MW), 31 solar parks (541.7 MW), 37 hydropower plants (222.2 MW) and three biopower plants. This year, the number of RES facilities is to be increased from 90 to 108 with the total capacity of 1,655 MW.