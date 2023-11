ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh athletes didn't win any medals in today's men's cross country skiing pursuit.

Vitaliy Puhkalo from Kazakhstan performed best - 4th place. In the top ten are also Rinat Mukhin - 7th place, Sergey Malyshev - 8th place and Olzhas Klimin - 10th place.



The gold was won by Russian athlete Dmitry Rostovtsev. Russian Valeriy Gontar won silver. Bronze was taken by Armenian Sergey Mikayelyan.