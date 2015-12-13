Kazakhstan doesn&#39;t plan to make exporters keep their money in Kazakhstan - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is not going to make exporters keep their money in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his interview broadcast on national TV.

"Different measures are used during the crisis. For example, Malaysia prohibited money export during the south east crisis in 1998-99. All the exporters were ordered to keep money in the country. It was an urgent and non-market measure. I would like to note that we are not going to do it. It would be against the principles of the market economy and the entire policy of Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev noted.

According to him, the dedollarization regards the internal issues only. "The National Bank has to regulate this issue by means of its instruments," the President added.

.