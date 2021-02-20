Kazakhstan donates literary works to National Library of Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Belarus Askar Beissenbayev took part in the ceremony of donating books, published on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, to the Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre of the National Library of Belarus, the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus reports.

Addressing those present the Kazakh diplomat highlighted that for many years of cooperation the National Library of Belarus became a reliable partner of the Kazakh Embassy. In 2020 the National Library hosted discussions of historians, cultural experts, literary experts, students, on life and legacy of the great thinkers of Kazakhstan, Al Farabi and Abai. More than 300 works, including children’s, fiction, historiography, cultural and scientific literature were presented to the Centre. The ceremony opens a new page of cooperation under the aegis of the 30 th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

During the ceremony director general of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan Umitkhan Munalbayev and the director of the National Library of Belarus Roman Motulsky signed the agreement on cooperation in librarianship, bibliography, and other related sciences, book exchange, cultural programs, development of digital technologies and widening of readership. Its aim is to strengthen cultural ties and mutual benefit cooperation. The parties will hold joint conference, seminars, scientific and cultural projects of Kazakhstan and Belarus.