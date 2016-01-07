Kazakhstan down in FIFA rankings
Kazakhstan began this year at the 132nd place, down three positions.
The leaders remain the same: Belgium is first, Argentina is second and Spain is third.
FIFA rankings (as of January 7, 2016):
1 (1). Belgium - 1494 points
2 (2). Argentina - 1455
3 (3). Spain - 1370
4 (4). Germany - 1347
5 (5). Chile - 1269
6 (6). Brazil - 1251
7 (7). Portugal - 1219
8 (8). Columbia - 1211
9 (9). England - 1106
10 (10). Austria - 1091
24 (24). Russia - 895
29 (29). Ukraine - 842
68 (67). Belarus - 514
73 (74). Uzbekistan - 489
90 (93). Estonia - 379
102 (101). Latvia - 338
107 (108). Kyrgyzstan - 324
116 (117). Azerbaijan - 296
117 (119). Turkmenistan - 294
120 (122). Georgia - 286
121 (123). Armenia - 285
127 (126). Lithuania - 274
132 (129). Kazakhstan - 256
148 (160). Tajikistan - 196
154 (155). Moldova - 172