    Kazakhstan down in FIFA rankings

    18:00, 07 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FIFA made available the updated in 2016 rankings of the national football teams, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstan began this year at the 132nd place, down three positions.

    The leaders remain the same: Belgium is first, Argentina is second and Spain is third.

    FIFA rankings (as of January 7, 2016):
    1 (1). Belgium - 1494 points
    2 (2). Argentina - 1455
    3 (3). Spain - 1370
    4 (4). Germany - 1347
    5 (5). Chile - 1269
    6 (6). Brazil - 1251
    7 (7). Portugal - 1219
    8 (8). Columbia - 1211
    9 (9). England - 1106
    10 (10). Austria - 1091

    24 (24). Russia - 895
    29 (29). Ukraine - 842
    68 (67). Belarus - 514
    73 (74). Uzbekistan - 489
    90 (93). Estonia - 379
    102 (101). Latvia - 338
    107 (108). Kyrgyzstan - 324
    116 (117). Azerbaijan - 296
    117 (119). Turkmenistan - 294
    120 (122). Georgia - 286
    121 (123). Armenia - 285
    127 (126). Lithuania - 274
    132 (129). Kazakhstan - 256
    148 (160). Tajikistan - 196
    154 (155). Moldova - 172

    Sport Football News
