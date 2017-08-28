Kazakhstan down two lines in medal standings at 2017 Summer Universiade.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Despite track and field athlete Sergey Grigoryev claiming silver, Kazakhstan has lost two lines in the overall medal standings at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei, Sports.kz reports.

After a week of competition, Kazakhstan was positioned 4th, but the next day rolled back to the 16th line. Currently, the team has 14 medals in its tally (3 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze).

Japan leads currently leads with 78 medals (30-20-28), South Korea is second - 71 medals (27-18-26), Chinese Taipei retained its third position with 63 medals (17-26-20).