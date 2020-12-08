Kazakhstan draws France in qualifying for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will face the reigning world champions – France – in qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This is the first encounter for Kazakhstan with France in the qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup.

Kazakhstan also drew Ukraine, Finland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Kazakh team have faced Ukraine and Finland before in 2006 and 2010 and lost all matches, except for a friendly with Finland back in 2006.

The Kazakh side will also come up against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the team they’ve never played before as well.