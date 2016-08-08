  • kz
    Kazakhstan dropped to 18th place in overall medal standings of Olympic Games-2016

    09:58, 08 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a result of the second day of the Olympic Games in Rio, the national team of Kazakhstan dropped to the 18th place in the overall medal standings, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstan has one silver and one bronze medals won by judokas Yedos Smetov and Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh.

    The USA team is a leader in terms of won medals (3-5-4), China is second (3-2-3) and Australia is third (3-0-3).

     

