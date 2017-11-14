  • kz
    Kazakhstan, EAEU mutual trade 30% up in 2017

    16:36, 14 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Preliminary figures indicate that volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states exceeded $12 373.7 million in January-September 2017, that is 30% more than in the analogous period of 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Exports to the EAEU member states totaled $3718 million (33.9% more than in the analogous period of last year), and imports - $8655.7 million (28.4% more).
    92% of total external turnover volume between Kazakhstan and the EAEU member states falls at Russia, 4.4% - at Kyrgyzstan and 3.6% - at Belarus.

    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
