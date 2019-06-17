Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reached $6.1bn in Jan-Apr 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union totaled $6bn125.8mn in January-April 2019, that is 0.1% more compared to the same period in 2018, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan's exports to the EAEU countries made $1bn865.3mn (-3.8%), while the volume of import comprised $260.5mn (+1.9%).



92.6% of Kazakhstan's total commodity turnover within the EAEU falls on the Russian Federation, 4.1% - on the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.2% - on the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% - on Armenia.