    Kazakhstan, EAEU trade turnover reaches $5.6 bln

    10:51, 18 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-April 2020, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries amounted to USD5685.9 million, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Statistics Committee.

    This amount is 9.3% less than in January-April 2019, including export - USD1,606.6 million (decreased by 16.5%), import - USD4,079.3 million (decreased by 6.1%).

    According to the agency, 92.6% accounts for the Russian Federation, 3.9% - the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.4%, - the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% - the Republic of Armenia.


    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Top Story для ANSA
