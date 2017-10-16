Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover up 31.6%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data of the Ministry of National Economy, in January-August 2017, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states grew 31.6% to $10,856.3 million, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In monetary terms, the volume of Kazakh exports to the EAEU countries amounted to $3,277.1 million (36.5% higher than the same period last year), while imports were recorded at $7,559.2 million (+ 29.5%).

In the total Kazakhstan-EAEU states trade turnover, Russia accounts for 92.2%, Kyrgyzstan for 4.3%, and Belarus for 3.5%, the Ministry said.