Kazakhstan eager to cooperate with Belarus in information technologies

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is interested in advancing cooperation with Belarus in information technologies, BelTA learned from Galymbek Mamrayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public Private Partnership Center. The official took part in the Broadening the Horizons: Investment, Finance, Development forum in Minsk on 29 September.

The expert said: “We are now opening our market to IT companies. Belarus is a leader in this field, this is why we expect that cooperation between our countries in this area will advance. We expect contracts.”

The official also described Belarus-Kazakhstan joint participation in international transboundary projects as promising. One of them has been initiated by China — the One Belt, One Road project. “It is a large-scale transboundary project that will help fuel Belarus-Kazakhstan trade turnover,” stressed Galymbek Mamrayev.

In his words, Kazakhstan is now considering several initiatives to implement projects together with China. “If such initiatives are designed to stimulate foreign ties, it is highly probable they will be implemented,” believes the expert.

The forum Broadening the Horizons: Investment, Finance, Development is scheduled to take place in Minsk on 29-30 September. During the forum experts are supposed to discuss strategies for attracting foreign investments to Belarus, prospects of investment cooperation with financial institutions from the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and China. The experts are also expected to consider ways to involve American investors in such projects in addition to other topical ideas. Plans have been made to put together a roadmap that will determine the main avenues of concerted actions aimed at improving the institutional environment and expanding the opportunities for raising investments and finance. The measures are supposed to contribute to the development of the public sector and the private sector of the Belarusian economy.



