Kazakhstan Economic Studies Center opens in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - The Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics hosted the grand opening of the Center for Kazakhstan Economic Studies that was established with the assistance from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The center is intended to familiarize Chinese students and expert community with the socio-economic development, history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan.

In his speech to the representatives of the local academic circles, business entities, Kazakhstani and foreign students, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev informed of the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy priorities, the key provisions of State-of-the-Nation Address "Promoting Wellbeing of Kazakhstanis: Rise of Income and Improving Quality of Life" delivered by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 5th October 2018, Rukhani Janghyru Program, and other goals for the socio-economic and political development of the country.

It is to be recalled that the first Kazakhstan Center in China was opened at the Beijing Foreign Studies University on December 13, 2015. Subsequently, the Kazakhstan centers started their activities at the Shanghai International Studies University Shanghai, the Dalian University of Foreign Languages, and the Xi'an International Studies University.

The new one has been the first Kazakhstani center of economic focus.

One of the top priorities of the Center for Kazakhstan Economic Studies in Hangzhou are to organize cooperation and build partnerships with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), to be involved in making up specific recommendations for the development of the Kazakhstan securities market, and to conduct joint research in the field of economics and finance.

In view of the fact that Hangzhou is one of the main Chinese megacities developing new technologies, it is planned to organize in the future, at the premises of the Kazakhstan Center, the exchange of best practices in terms of digital economy, blockchain technologies, innovative start-ups, as well as electronic commerce. For this purposes, the respected roundtables, briefings, workshop panels and internships for Kazakhstani and Chinese experts, and academic cooperation of the two countries' universities will be arranged.

In honor of the opening of the Center, the Symphony Orchestra of the Karaganda Philharmonic Society gave a concert, performing works by famous Chinese composer Xian Xinghai and Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baikadamov. The event was attended by Xian Xinghai's daughter, Xian Nina.