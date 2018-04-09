Kazakhstan Education Days to be held across CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The annual series of educational exhibitions Days of Kazakhstan Education in Central Asian countries kicked off today in Navoi city, Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Center for International Programs.

According to the CIP, it is already actively working on attracting international students to Kazakhstan within the framework of the country's plan to create a Central Asian Educational Hub.

The exhibitions are part of the effort to attract foreigners to Kazakhstani higher education institutions. As noted, such events also provide a unique platform for discussing topical issues in the field of bilateral and inter-university cooperation between Kazakh and Central Asian universities.

In total, about 25 leading Kazakh universities are taking part in the event, including the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, University Narhoz, and others.

For reference: according to a study by the London Economics, international students contribute to the UK economy 10 more than the country spends on hosting them.

The latest data suggests that there are currently around 14,000 international students in Kazakhstan. Of which, 3,683 are from Uzbekistan, 1,320 from Turkmenistan, 1,026 from Kyrgyzstan, 1,290 from China, and 3,290 from India and other countries.