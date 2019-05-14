Kazakhstan educational fair underway in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM About 50 Kazakhstani universities are taking part in the educational fair which is underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Centre for International Programmes JSC reports.

University representatives meet with potential students and their parents.



As of today there are about 10,000 citizens of Uzbekistan studying in Kazakhstan.



The fairs will be also held in Qarshi, Samarqand, Bukhara and Nukus. About 25,000 people are expected to visit educational exhibitions.