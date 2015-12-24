Kazakhstan-EEU trade turnover reaches $13.5bn in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union has amounted to $13.5 billion in 10 months of 2015, Ernar Bakenov, Director of Department of International Economic Integration of the Ministry of National Economy, said at the expert discussions "Eurasian Economic Cooperation: Problems and Prospects".

"The turnover for 10 months of this year has amounted to 13.5 billion dollars," the press service of the Kazakh prime minister cited Bakenov as saying. He said that the total volume of economies of the EAEU Member States exceeded more than $2.2 trillion. External trade turnover of all member countries of the union exceeded $1 trillion, Kazinform refers to AKI Press. Since the Union has started operation, the share of the processed goods in the volume of Kazakhstan's export to the Customs Union countries has increased from 45% to 58%.