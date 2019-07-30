Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss strengthening of coop in education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cairo, met with H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt. Dr. Muhammad Shahhat Al-Jindi, Rector of the Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture, attended the meeting as well, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Egyptian sideabout the reforms in education and science conducted by the Kazakh Government,and shared the latest achievements of the leading universities of Kazakhstan. Havingmentioned that Kazakh universitiesoccupy high positions in the world education rankings, Arman Issagaliyevemphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperationwith higher education institutions of Egypt.

In this context, the parties discussed the project of opening a branchof the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at the Galala Academy and thepossibility of studying at the Kazakh universities for the Egyptian students. Thesides also discussed the opportunity of extending assistance from the side ofthe Egyptian Ministry to ensure further development of Nur-MubarakKazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture.

In turn,Minister H. Abdel Ghaffar highly appreciated active development of cooperationbetween Kazakhstan and Egypt and expressed interest in implementingbreakthrough projects with Kazakhstan in the field of education and science. Hewarmly recalled his working visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017, during whichhe was acquainted with the educational system and the achievements of Kazakh universities.At the same time, he did not hide his admiration for the capital of Kazakhstan- Nur-Sultan city, as well as Nazarbayev University, which he had visited aswell.