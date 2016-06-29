Kazakhstan elected non-permanent member of UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 for the first time in its history, it was informed upon completion of the voting of the UN General Assembly in New York on June 28, 2016, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Kazakhstan received support votes from 138 of 193 member states of the UN. Kazakhstan has become the first Central Asian country elected a member of the most important political body of the UN that has the responsibility for maintaining global peace and security.

"The result of the voting showed the respect of the global community for the peaceful internal and external policy of Kazakhstan and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev," the statement reads.

On January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia in the United Nations Security Council whose term as a non-permanent member expires at the end of 2017.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed about the election of Kazakhstan via Twitter.

"Congratulations! Idrissov has written we are chosen as a non-permanent member of The United Nations Security Council," K. Massimov wrote on Twitter.

"Kazakhstan is a UNSC Member. It's a historic achievement of my country led by President Nazarbayev on the 25th Anniversary of Independence," K. Tokayev also said via Twiter.