Kazakhstan Embassy employee dies in Egypt, Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An employee of Kazakhstan Embassy died in Egypt, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Note that information about the death of an embassy employee appeared in the Kazakh mass media.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirms the information about the death of an employee of the Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Egypt, E. Zholdasov. Currently, the prosecutor's office of the country is conducting the necessary investigative measures. In this regard, please refrain from making various interpretations and groundless versions regarding this tragedy without the outcomes of the investigation being known. Foreign Ministry officials were sent to Egypt to participate in the investigation,» the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, detailed information will be provided on December 18 during a briefing by the official representative of the department.

«The Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of E. Zholdasov and will render all necessary assistance to the family of the diplomat,» the Ministry said.