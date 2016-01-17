Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary awards statesmen N.Torekulov medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Embassy in Hungary has held Nazir Torekulov medal awarding ceremony.

Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov presented awards to the Secretary of State Office of the Prime Minister Szabolcs Takács and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Csaba Balogh for their contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.



According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Nazir Torekulov medal was established by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2003 and is the highest award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.