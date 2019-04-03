Kazakhstan Embassy in Singapore celebrates Nauryz

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Last Friday, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Singapore, under the support and sponsorship of a number of Kazakh companies, including the Kazakhstan-Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Investment (KAPTIC), Kusto Group, Hayman Capital, Berlanga Group and PALADIGM Capital, organized the celebration of Nauryz, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Singapore informs.

More than 250 representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and foreign friends of Kazakhstan took part in the celebration of spring, renewal and unity.

Dr Usen Suleimen, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, in his speech noted that Nauryz was a holiday carrying wisdom of our ancestors and their pragmatism. It is also an example when the Kazakh culture can underlie the revival and further development of the country in all its diversity and integrity in the spirit of the “Rukhani Janghyru" program.

Addressing the students studying in Singapore, Ambassador Suleimen stressed that in the conditions when Kazakhstan sets new development goals focused on the future, more and more responsibility falls on the younger generation. In this regard, the highest standards of education in Singapore will further help the new generation to ensure prosperity and well-being of the country. The Embassy called for the establishment of a Kazakhstan association to study the Kazakh language, and expressed readiness to provide maximum assistance in this.



The merits of young people of Kazakhstan in Singapore were pointed out: Elina Alexandrova, who won three silver and one bronze medals at the Singapore National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, and Zaki Ydyrysh, who won the “1st Runner Up" prize at Singapore's robotics competitions among secondary schools in Singapore called “Inno:Bit Challenge 2019".

Under the sounds of national melodies performed by artists Kairat Kabyshev, Talgat Mayemgenov and Akmaral Mynbayeva, who had been invited from Kazakhstan, as well as contests and competitions, theatrical rites and dances were organized.

