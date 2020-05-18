  • kz
    Kazakhstan Engineering appoints new board chairman

    14:16, 18 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC, Adlbek Sarsembayev was appointed Chairman of the Board, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the company's website.

    Adlbek Sarsembayev was born on August 25, 1978 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Kazakh State Agro Technical University named after S. Seifullin and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


