ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov has appointed Asset Kurmangaliyev as a new head of Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC, Samruk- Kazyna press service said.

Since September 2017 Kurmangaliyev has acted as Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Engineering NC JSC.