Kazakhstan Engineering JSC unveils new Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In connection with the end of term of office of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Engineering ", by the decision of the sole shareholder of the company (the Trustee) on May 4 this year a new Board of Directors was elected, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The new Board of Directors consists of 7 persons who will serve for a period of 3 years.

Sailaukhan Raimbekov was elected the chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Engineering" as of May 4, 2016 includes as follows:

Sailaukhan Raimbekov - chairman of the Board of Directors;

Yerzhan Tutkushev - co-managing director of the development of new branches of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna";

Meder Masselov - chairman of the Board of JSC "Kaztec";

Erlan Idrissov - chairman of the Board of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Engineering ";

Dmitry Larionov - Independent Director;

Yerzhan Isenzhulov - Independent Director;

Serikzhan Zhakenov - Independent Director.

Additionally, in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" officials of state bodies are excluded from the company's Board of Directors.