Kazakhstan Engineering, Uzmaxsusimpeks sign memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Engineering national company and Uzmaxsusimpeks state enterprise signed the memorandum of cooperation in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Engineering".

The document was inked in the Uzbek capital ahead of the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum that will be attended by the leaders of the two countries.



These days Tashkent hosts an exhibition of Kazakhstani goods showcasing among other things advanced weapons and military equipment.



An official delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Achilbay Ramatov visited the stand of Kazakhstan Engineering at the exhibition. The delegation consisted of heads of large enterprises based in Tashkent.



CEO of Kazakhstan Engineering Nurbayev told guests about the products displayed at the exhibition and the newest products developed by Kazakhstani plants.