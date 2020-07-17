Kazakhstan enlists help of Robert Koch Institute in research of COVID-19
While speaking at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi said Kazakhstan stands ready to follow the WHO recommendation on coding the diseases associated with the COVID-19 in line with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).
Alexei Tsoi revealed that Kazakhstan is maintaining a detailed count of all pneumonia and COVID-19 cases as it is of paramount importance when planning necessary resources in terms of healthcare personnel, finance, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.
He also announced that the German-based Robert Koch Institute will help Kazakhstan conduct research related to the coronavirus infection as per agreement with the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO).