Kazakhstan enters HCCH

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate adopted Law "On Ratification of the Statute of the Hague Conference on Private International Law" in a plenary session.

"In pursuance of the Head of State's instruction to improve legal protection of Kazakh citizens abroad we suggest becoming a member of the Hague Conference on Private International Law. The first step towards the organisation membership is ratification of the Statute of the Hague Conference. As of today, the 81 countries and the European Union are members of the organisation.

Its main objective is to work for the progressive unification of the rules of private international law and assistance in cooperation between countries. The Conference has developed 39 conventions", Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev said presenting the draft law.

According to him, the membership will allow participation in international legislative work. Besides, it will be possible to involve international experts in the work for improvement of Kazakh civil legislation and raise professional level of Kazakh legal community.

The minister noted that entering the Conference imposes payment of EUR6,850 annual membership fee.