Kazakhstan enters into diplomatic relations with Republic of Niger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Niger, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his counterpart Ibrahim Yacoubou inked the diplomatic relations communique on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.



Niger is the 183rd country Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with.



