Kazakhstan establishes National Cancer Research Centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Within the implementation of the project on the development of the National Cancer Research Centre, the National Cancer and Organ Transplant Research Centre withdraws from the UMC Corporate Fund since May 1 this year to continue its operations as the National Cancer Research Centre, the centre's press service reports.

The new members of the board of the National Cancer Research Centre were introduced today to the staff.



The project of the National Cancer Research Centre envisages construction of the new diagnostic and treatment unit and reconstruction of the existing building. The project design specifications and estimates are being developed now.