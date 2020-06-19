  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstan establishes production of lung ventilators

    11:32, 19 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Production of artificial lung ventilators is being established in Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Ministry has informed that Kazakhstan will need 132 ALV apparatuses in next six months. Mobile lung ventilators Kokchetav-4p are manufactured by Tynys JSC. As of today, there have been manufactured 380 such ventilators, of which 164 are ready for shipment. Factory trails are being conducted on other 210. 200 more ventilators will be ready for use by late July.

    The cooperation with Turkish and Chinese partners has been established to ensure variable ventilators are available.

    Kazakhstan's high-tech project BARK Technology is under development, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov told the Friday Government session.

    BARK Technology is set to complete its developments by late July to provide the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare with 20 units of lung ventilators for trails at no cost. 112 more units will be available in August-September this year.


